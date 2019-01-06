Media player
Ribery fined over Salt Bae steak rant
German football club Bayern Munich has fined its midfielder Franck Ribery after he posted a series of angry and profanity-laden tweets.
The French player was responding to criticism of a video of him enjoying an expensive steak coated with gold - served by the social media sensation known as Salt Bae.
06 Jan 2019
