Ribery fined over Salt Bae steak rant
German football club Bayern Munich has fined its midfielder Franck Ribery after he posted a series of angry and profanity-laden tweets.

The French player was responding to criticism of a video of him enjoying an expensive steak coated with gold - served by the social media sensation known as Salt Bae.

  • 06 Jan 2019
