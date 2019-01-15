Declutter your desk (and life) the Marie Kondo way
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

De-clutter your desk (and life) the Marie Kondo way

When world-famous tidying wizard Marie Kondo came into Woman’s Hour, we just had to get her to perform some magic on our messiest desk.

We learned many things – including how to ask if an item we’re hoarding really “sparks joy” in our heart. If the answer’s no, Marie says it’s got to go.

Her renowned ‘KonMari’ method can also be used all over your house (including on unwanted Christmas gifts) – let the tidying commence!

  • 15 Jan 2019