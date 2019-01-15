De-clutter your desk (and life) the Marie Kondo way

Video

When world-famous tidying wizard Marie Kondo came into Woman’s Hour, we just had to get her to perform some magic on our messiest desk.

We learned many things – including how to ask if an item we’re hoarding really “sparks joy” in our heart. If the answer’s no, Marie says it’s got to go.

Her renowned ‘KonMari’ method can also be used all over your house (including on unwanted Christmas gifts) – let the tidying commence!