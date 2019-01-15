'I can't believe what has happened to me'
Rahaf Mohammed: 'I can't believe what has happened to me'

Saudi teen Rahaf Mohamed has been given asylum in Canada after fleeing her family. The foreign minister was at the airport to welcome her.

She spoke to ABC Australia from Toronto.

