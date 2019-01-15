Los Angeles teachers go on strike
Why thousands of Los Angeles teachers are striking

Thousands of teachers are striking in Los Angeles demanding more support staff, smaller class sizes and better pay.

The strike comes after almost two years of negotiations with the Los Angeles Unified School District who say they are 'committed' to supporting teachers as much as they can.

Schools are currently being staffed with substitute teachers.

It is unknown long the strike will last.

