How do I apply for 'settled status'?

How do you apply for settled status after Brexit?
Nationwide registry opens today for millions of EU citizens hoping to have "settled' status" in the UK after Brexit. Successful applicants will have the same rights at British citizens to schools and health care. Applicants must have lived in the UK for five years and pay a fee of £65 each. The rollout follows a pilot phase ahead of the official launch on March 30 this year.
BBC reporter Helene Daouphars (who is French) looks at how to apply.
21 Jan 2019
