The secret to a good deal
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The secret to a good deal, according to the professionals

Whether you're buying a house or a car or even negotiating a divorce, often you need a bit of help to make both sides come to a final deal.

We asked three people who negotiate on a daily basis for their tips on keeping everyone happy - and the advice might just help Theresa May and Donald Trump out.

The two world leaders are both locked in stalemates. In the UK, the Brexit deal has yet to be agreed on, while in the US the government shutdown is in to its 32nd day.

  • 22 Jan 2019
Go to next video: The moment PM's Brexit deal was voted down