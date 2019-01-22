The secret to a good deal

Video

Whether you're buying a house or a car or even negotiating a divorce, often you need a bit of help to make both sides come to a final deal.

We asked three people who negotiate on a daily basis for their tips on keeping everyone happy - and the advice might just help Theresa May and Donald Trump out.

The two world leaders are both locked in stalemates. In the UK, the Brexit deal has yet to be agreed on, while in the US the government shutdown is in to its 32nd day.