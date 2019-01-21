How do I apply for 'settled status'?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How do you apply for settled status after Brexit?
Millions of EU citizens living in the UK will have to apply for 'settled status' to remain in Britain after Brexit. Applicants must have lived in the UK for five years and pay a fee of £65 each. 'Settled status' gives EU citizens the same access to health care and education after Britain leaves the EU.
BBC reporter Helene Daouphars (who is French) looks at how to apply.
Click here for more information on the process of applying for settled status.
