How do I apply for 'settled status'?

Video

Millions of EU citizens living in the UK will have to apply for 'settled status' to remain in Britain after Brexit. Applicants must have lived in the UK for five years and pay a fee of £65 each. 'Settled status' gives EU citizens the same access to health care and education after Britain leaves the EU.

BBC reporter Helene Daouphars (who is French) looks at how to apply.

Click here for more information on the process of applying for settled status.