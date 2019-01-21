Video

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire having a newborn baby works "beautifully" with her role in politics.

She is only the second world leader to have given birth in office.

Ms Ardern said she was also "ready and willing" to sign a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK.

