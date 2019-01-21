Media player
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern: 'I'm a mother, not a superwoman'
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire having a newborn baby works "beautifully" with her role in politics.
She is only the second world leader to have given birth in office.
Ms Ardern said she was also "ready and willing" to sign a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see the full interview here.
21 Jan 2019
