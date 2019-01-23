Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC News takes on the #10YearChallenge
Celebrities and other social media users have been posting photos of themselves from 10 years ago as part of the #10YearChallenge.
We decided to step up to the challenge.
From President Obama to President Trump and Matt Smith to Jodie Whittaker playing Dr Who, what else happened in the last decade?
-
23 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window