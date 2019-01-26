What's going on with China's economy?

Media player
China's economic slowdown explained
China's economic growth is slowing down. But what's really going on in the world's second largest economy? Dharshini David takes a look at the figures behind the headlines for Reality Check.
26 Jan 2019
