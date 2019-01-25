Chinese students' viral 'shuffle' dance
Video

'Shuffle' dance taught to Chinese children to keep them fit

A Chinese primary school teacher has taught his students the 'shuffle' dance in an effort to make them more motivated and to keep fit.

Principal Zhang noticed his students were becoming disinterested in their traditional workout routine.

After learning the 'shuffle' routine himself he taught the pupils at Xi Guan Primary School in Linyi county, becoming a viral sensation when the routine was filmed and posted online.

