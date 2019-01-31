Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jeremy Hunt: Venezuela is 'humanitarian catastrophe' not 'ideological crusade'
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is questioned on why the UK calls for sanctions on Venezuela but not Saudi Arabia due to humanitarian concerns.
-
31 Jan 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-47070866/jeremy-hunt-venezuela-is-humanitarian-catastrophe-not-ideological-crusadeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window