Jeremy Hunt: Venezuela is 'humanitarian catastrophe' not 'ideological crusade'
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is questioned on why the UK calls for sanctions on Venezuela but not Saudi Arabia due to humanitarian concerns.

  • 31 Jan 2019
