Have the Oscars fixed their diversity problem?

What's happened since the #OscarsSoWhite controversy of 2015
Diversity has been a major talking point at the Oscars in recent years, since the #OscarsSoWhite controversy in 2015. How has this been reflected in the nominations? Reality Check investigates.
Video produced by Nadeem Shad
Animations by Jacqueline Galvin
Presented by Lizo Mzimba
06 Feb 2019
