Man charged with fraud over 'fake fall'

A man has been arrested and charged with insurance fraud in the US state of New Jersey after allegedly pretending to slip and fall on ice cubes.

It comes after CCTV footage appeared to show a man deliberately throwing ice on the floor before faking a fall.

The Middlesex County prosecutor said Alexander Goldinsky, 57, of Randolph, filed a false insurance claim for ambulance service and hospital treatment he received for injuries he claimed he sustained at a company in Woodbridge Township.

Mr Goldinsky was charged with one count of insurance fraud and one count of theft by deception.