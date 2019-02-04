Long dark nights lit up by festival

Media player
Copenhagen light festival brightens dark nights
To light up the long winter dark nights, Copenhagen has launched a "Light Festival" for a month throughout the city.
The festival features works from a range of Danish and international artists installed on buildings, bridges and squares.
04 Feb 2019
