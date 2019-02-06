What is FGM?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
FGM: What is it?
It's estimated one in 20 girls and women in the world have undergone some form of FGM, according to figures from the UN.
The BBC looks at the four different types of FGM as the UN calls for its complete eradication on International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation.
-
06 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window