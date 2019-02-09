Rebuilding Genoa's bridge
Genoa bridge collapse: Demolition begins six months after disaster

Work to demolish Genoa's Morandi bridge, which partially collapsed last August killing 43 people, has begun ahead of its reconstruction.

The new bridge is expected to be Europe's most expensive.

