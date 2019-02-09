Media player
747: How the jumbo jet shaped 50 years of flight
Fifty years since the Boeing 747's first flight, BBC Rewind looks back on how the jumbo jet changed aviation and global travel.
The aircraft first came off the production line in 1968, before making its first flight in 1969.
09 Feb 2019
