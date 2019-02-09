Extreme rain reactivates waterfall

Video

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in northern Chile causing rivers to overflow and forcing residents from their flooded homes.

Extreme rainfall in the Andes claimed several lives and destroyed homes and roads.

In the Atacama Desert, normally one of the driest places on Earth, a 60m (196ft) waterfall that had run dry for 10 years has been reactivated.

As the rains start to die down, families are taking stock of the damage to homes.