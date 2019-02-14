Should IS teenager be allowed back in UK?

Video

A British woman who ran away to Syria as a schoolgirl to join the Islamic State group has now said she wants to come back to the UK.

Speaking from a Syrian refugee camp, Shamima Begum, now 19, told the Times newspaper she had no regrets but wanted to come back to the UK as she was nine months pregnant.

In Syria, she married an IS fighter and had two children, who have both died.

In her interview, Ms Begum showed little remorse for her involvement with the terror group, saying she was not fazed by seeing "beheaded heads" in bins.

"I don't regret coming here," she told Times journalist Anthony Loyd, who found her in the camp.

"I'm not the same silly little 15-year-old schoolgirl who ran away from Bethnal Green four years ago."

So do people living in Bethnal Green now think she should come back?