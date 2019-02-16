Media player
Emiliano Sala: Cardiff manager Warnock attends player's wake
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has paid his respects at the wake of Emiliano Sala in the footballer's home country of Argentina.
The 28-year-old died last month after the plane he was on board with pilot David Ibbotson crashed in the English Channel.
Read more: Mourners in Sala's hometown for funeral
16 Feb 2019
