Mourners applaud Sala's coffin in tribute
Video

Emiliano Sala: Mourners pay tribute to coffin in Argentina

Mourners lined the route and clapped as the coffin of Emiliano Sala was carried in his hometown of Progreso.

The wake for the 28-year-old striker was held in his native Argentina.

The Cardiff City player died last month after the plane he was on board with pilot David Ibbotson crashed in the English Channel.

  • 16 Feb 2019
