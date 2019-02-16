Mourners applaud Sala's coffin in tribute

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Emiliano Sala: Mourners pay tribute to coffin in Argentina
Mourners lined the route and clapped as the coffin of Emiliano Sala was carried in his hometown of Progreso.
The wake for the 28-year-old striker was held in his native Argentina.
The Cardiff City player died last month after the plane he was on board with pilot David Ibbotson crashed in the English Channel.
-
16 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-47267450/emiliano-sala-mourners-pay-tribute-to-coffin-in-argentinaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window