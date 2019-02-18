Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Former Labour MP Angela Smith criticised over skin colour comment
One of the seven MPs who resigned from the Labour Party on Monday has been criticised over a comment about skin colour.
Angela Smith appeared on BBC Two's Politics Live programme and in a discussion about race, appeared to say: "It's not just about being black or a funny tinge."
The MP has since posted a video on Twitter apologising for the comment, adding: "I am very upset that I misspoke so badly."
18 Feb 2019
