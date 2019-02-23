ICYMI: Sculpting new horizons
A privately-funded moon mission lifts off, a Hanoi barbershop offering Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump haircuts and a species of tortoise rediscovered a century after it was thought to be extinct.

Here are some of the stories you may have missed this week.

