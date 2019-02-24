Media player
Archbishop of Brisbane: Catholic Church's credibility 'shot to pieces'
The Archbishop of Brisbane, Mark Coleridge, has told the BBC that the Catholic Church's moral authority has been "massively damaged" by decades of child abuse scandals.
He spoke to Martin Bashir as an unprecedented four-day summit was held at the Vatican to address the issue.
24 Feb 2019
