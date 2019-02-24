Catholic Church's credibility 'shot to pieces'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Archbishop of Brisbane: Catholic Church's credibility 'shot to pieces'

The Archbishop of Brisbane, Mark Coleridge, has told the BBC that the Catholic Church's moral authority has been "massively damaged" by decades of child abuse scandals.

He spoke to Martin Bashir as an unprecedented four-day summit was held at the Vatican to address the issue.

  • 24 Feb 2019
Go to next video: First Vatican summit on child sex abuse