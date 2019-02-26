North Korea's Kim Jong-un arrives in Vietnam
North Korea's Kim Jong-un arrives for Trump summit

The second US-North Korea summit follows a historic first round of talks last year in Singapore.

Mr Kim's green and yellow train pulled into Dong Dang station, and he has already begun the final leg of his journey to Hanoi by car.

  • 26 Feb 2019