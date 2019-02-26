Catalonia's ex-president on life 'on the run'

Video

Carles Puigdemont, the ex-president of the Spanish region of Catalonia, spoke to the BBC's Europe reporter Gavin Lee about life in self-imposed exile in Belgium.

The interview took place as 12 pre-independence politicians face trials in Madrid and some could face up to 25 years in prison, if found guilty.

Mr Puigdemont has been on the run since his then-government led a failed attempt to secede from Spain after a controversial self-determination referendum.