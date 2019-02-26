Catalonia's ex-president on life 'on the run'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Catalonia's ex-president Carles Puigdemont on life 'on the run'
Carles Puigdemont, the ex-president of the Spanish region of Catalonia, spoke to the BBC's Europe reporter Gavin Lee about life in self-imposed exile in Belgium.
The interview took place as 12 pre-independence politicians face trials in Madrid and some could face up to 25 years in prison, if found guilty.
Mr Puigdemont has been on the run since his then-government led a failed attempt to secede from Spain after a controversial self-determination referendum.
-
26 Feb 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-47366501/catalonia-s-ex-president-carles-puigdemont-on-life-on-the-runRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window