Introducing Crossing Divides
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Crossing Divides: About the season

Throughout 2019, teams across the BBC are encouraging encounters between people from opposing sides of society's divisions.

The Crossing Divides season explores the power of bringing together people of different ethnicities, class, faiths, politics and generations to tackle society's challenges.

You can use #CrossingDivides to share your ideas on the best ways to create these connections.

  • 27 Feb 2019