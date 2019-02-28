US President Donald Trump (R) walks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un
Statement after Kim Trump summit in Vietnam on nuclear disarmament ends

Talks between North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump have broken up earlier than expected.

They had been holding a series of meetings at the Metropole hotel in Hanoi and were under pressure to reach concrete measures on nuclear disarmament after making little progress following a historic first summit last year.

