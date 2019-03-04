Crowds greet Juan Guaidó on Venezuela return
Venezuela's self-declated leader Juan Guaidó has returned to Caracas, risking possible arrest in breach of his travel ban.

He told his supporters at the airport he "knows the risks" they face, and urged Venezuelans to join anti-government protests this week.

President Maduro has so far resisted all calls for him to step down as leader in favour of Mr Guaidó.

