ICYMI: six cubs and gnome's paradise
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

ICYMI: Meet six tiger cubs and a lot of gnomes

Cute cubs at a zoo in China, 700 elks in the US and a German collection of garden gnomes. Here are some of the stories you may have missed this week.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Mar 2019