Oldest living person, Kane Tanaka, celebrates getting the Guinness World Record
A 116-year-old Japanese woman, Kane Tanaka, has received the Guinness World Record for the oldest living person.
Asked what part of her life she'd enjoyed most, Tanaka said: "This right now."
09 Mar 2019
