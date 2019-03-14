Trump: 'Surprised at bad negotiations'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump: 'Surprised at bad Brexit negotiations'

US President Donald Trump has been critical of how Theresa May's Brexit negotiations have taken place.

Trump told reporters a second vote would be unfair "on the people who won", and that the Irish border issue was one of the most complex Brexit issues.

  • 14 Mar 2019
Go to next video: 'Whatever you do is OK with me'