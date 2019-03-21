Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Christchurch shootings: New Zealand to ban military style weapons
New Zealand will ban all types of semi-automatic weapons used in the Christchurch attacks, PM Jacinda Ardern has said.
The country's gun laws have been in the spotlight since a gunman killed 50 people at two mosques last Friday.
Ms Ardern said she expected new legislation to be in place by 11 April.
She said a buy-back scheme would be set up for banned weapons, and that measures would be imposed to prevent a run on buying before the law comes in.
