Cleaning up India's holy river
The Ganges is one of the world's most famous rivers, but for years it's been damaged by heavy pollution and overuse. For the millions who rely on it for drinking and washing, it can be hazardous.
After his election in 2014, India's prime minister Narendra Modi promised to clean up the river by 2020.
Reality Check asks whether he's living up to his promise.
Animations by Jacqueline Galvin
Research by Nitin Srivastava
Produced by Nadeem Shad
03 Apr 2019
