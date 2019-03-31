Giant alligator goes golfing
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

ICYMI: Giant alligator goes golfing

A "monster" alligator decides to check out the green, plus other stories you may have missed this week.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 31 Mar 2019