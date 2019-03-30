Switching off to highlight climate change
Some of the world's most famous landmarks have been plunged into darkness to draw attention to climate change.

The global Earth Hour campaign aims to raise awareness about the impact of climate change.

It started in Australia in 2007 and is now observed by participants in over 180 of countries, according to organisers.

