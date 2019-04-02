Media player
Algerians celebrate Bouteflika quitting
After weeks of protests against his rule, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika says he has resigned.
Mr Bouteflika has been in power for 20 years.
According to the Algerian constitution, the Senate Speaker should take over as interim head of state until fresh elections are held.
02 Apr 2019
