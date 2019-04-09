Macron: Populism’s nemesis or catalyst?

Video

Emmanuel Macron’s rise to the French Presidency in 2017 stunned his country and Europe.

Two years on, the leader once nicknamed “jupiter,” has faced violent street protests by the “gilets jaunes” and has become a target for nationalist politicians at home in France and across the continent.

BBC Newsnight's Mark Urban examines Macron’s rise, troubles and future plans for France and the EU after Brexit.

Producer: Mihret Yohannes

