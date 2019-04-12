Media player
Singapore airport: Tallest indoor waterfall opens
Thousands of people are flocking to a new extension of Singapore's Changi Airport, to see the world's tallest indoor waterfall.
The Rain Vortex is seven storeys tall, and pumps 500,000 litres of rainwater through the roof of the Jewel building - that's a fifth of the volume of an Olympic-sized swimming pool.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
12 Apr 2019
