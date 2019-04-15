Snow skiing to water skiing

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Alaskan competition involves skiing on water and snow
Competitors in the "Slush Cup" race down a snow mountain and then have to try and glide over a pool of water.
The annual competition is in its 42nd year and is held in the south of Alaska.
-
15 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-47939859/the-alaskan-competition-involves-skiing-on-water-and-snowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window