Snow skiing to water skiing

The Alaskan competition involves skiing on water and snow
Competitors in the "Slush Cup" race down a mountain and then have to try and glide over the pool of water.
The annual competition is in its 42nd year and is held in the south of Alaska.
15 Apr 2019
