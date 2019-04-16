Notre-Dame structure 'saved' after blaze
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Notre-Dame structure 'saved' after blaze

A Paris fire official says the main structure of the Notre-Dame cathedral has been 'saved' after it went up in a huge blaze.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 16 Apr 2019