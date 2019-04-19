Russia's first male synchronised swimmer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Male synchronised swimmer fighting for gender equality

Could we see mixed synchronised swimming at the Olympics? Russia's first male synchronised swimmer, Aleksandr Maltsev, is fighting for gender equality in the sport.

Hear more from In The Studio on the BBC World Service.

  • 19 Apr 2019
Go to next video: GB synchros aiming for Olympics