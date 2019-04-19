Media player
Male synchronised swimmer fighting for gender equality
Could we see mixed synchronised swimming at the Olympics? Russia's first male synchronised swimmer, Aleksandr Maltsev, is fighting for gender equality in the sport.
Hear more from In The Studio on the BBC World Service.
19 Apr 2019
