On board a Chinese naval ship
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

China celebrates 70 years of naval history

China has shown off a new type of destroyer at a celebration to mark 70 years since its navy was created.

The BBC's Robin Brant reports from on board a training ship. The ship was one of dozens that took part in an international gathering opened by China’s President Xi Jinping to demonstrate their military might.

  • 24 Apr 2019
