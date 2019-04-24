On board a Chinese naval ship

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
China celebrates 70 years of naval history
China has shown off a new type of destroyer at a celebration to mark 70 years since its navy was created.
The BBC's Robin Brant reports from on board a training ship. The ship was one of dozens that took part in an international gathering opened by China’s President Xi Jinping to demonstrate their military might.
-
24 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window