Putin and Kim shake hands for the first time
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un meet in Vladivostok

North Korea's Kim Jong-un and Russia's Vladimir Putin have met for their first ever summit and pledged to boost ties between the two countries.

The Kremlin said the leaders would discuss denuclearisation, but Mr Kim is also expected to be seeking support after his talks with the US collapsed.

  • 25 Apr 2019
