Should you buy an electric car?
Video

Some common concerns about electric cars explained.

Electric cars are increasingly taking to our roads but many people still have reservations. Common worries include the price of the vehicles, where you can charge, charging times and the wider environmental costs of manufacturing them.

Reality Check looks at how valid these concerns are.

Motion graphics by Jacqueline Galvin

Presented by Ben Butcher

Edited and produced by Nadeem Shad

  • 01 May 2019
