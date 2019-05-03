The teenagers saving Madagascar's forest
BBC's Victoria Gill meets young farmers in Madagascar who live at the front line of the tension between humans and the natural world.

They're learning new skills to farm sustainably so that Madagascar doesn't lose anymore of its forest.

  • 03 May 2019