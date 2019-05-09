Prince Harry receives baby-gro
Video

Prince Harry receives Invictus Games baby-gro for newborn son Archie

The Duke of Sussex is in The Hague for an event to mark a year until the 2020 Invictus Games for armed services personnel and veterans.

His newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was introduced to the world yesterday.

  • 09 May 2019
