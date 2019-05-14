Syrian refugee fears for his safety

Media player
Bullied Syrian teenager fears for his safety
A Syrian boy who was attacked at his school in Huddersfield has told the BBC he’s worried about being recognised and attacked again.
His family came to Britain from Syria to escape the ongoing war there but after receiving death threats they’ve had to move and now say they wish they’d never come to the UK.
They spoke to Sima Kotecha.
14 May 2019
